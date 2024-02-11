Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You - Maria Zeee Episode 9 Vigilant News Network
WATCH: https://vigilantnews.com/post/media-blackout-10-news-stories-they-chose-not-to-tell-you-episode-9/
#10 – Tucker Carlson breaks establishment narratives and outlines five key takeaways from his Putin interview. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/tucker-carlsons-5-key-takeaways-from-the-putin-interview/)
#9 – Democrat Senator says the quiet part about the border crisis out loud. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/democrat-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-our-strategy-failed-the-people-we-care-about-the-most-the-undocumented-americans-video/)
#8 – Elon Musk financially backs fired Star Wars actress’ lawsuit against Disney. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/actress-gina-carano-announces-musk-funding-lawsuit-against-disney-after-firing-from-star-wars-over-twitter-posts/)
#7 – Former Pharma insider unveils Big Pharma’s open secret. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/former-pharma-insider-unveils-big-pharmas-open-secret/) (Plus Exclusive Interview)
#6 – Red flag: TSA rolls out new facial recognition technology at airports across America. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/red-flag-tsa-rolls-out-new-facial-recognition-technology-at-airports-across-america/)
#5 – Teacher goes viral for teaching his students how to critically think. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/teacher-goes-viral-for-teaching-his-student-how-to-critically-think/)
#4 – Biden admin releases the most ridiculous jobs report in recent history. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/inside-the-most-ridiculous-jobs-report-in-recent-history/)
#3 – Nine-step plan to gaslight America and blame Trump for the border crisis gets exposed. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/must-watch-the-democrats-nine-step-plan-to-gaslight-america-and-blame-trump-for-the-border-crisis/)
#2 – Joe Biden inadvertently makes the case for invoking the 25th Amendment. (https://vigilantnews.com/post/in-a-disaster-of-a-press-conference-joe-biden-inadvertently-makes-the-case-for-invoking-the-25th-amendment/)
#1 – Dr. Peter McCullough warns of ‘one-world government coming our way.’ (https://vigilantnews.com/post/dr-peter-mccullough-warns-of-one-world-government-coming-our-way/) (Plus Exclusive Interview)
