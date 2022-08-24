8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Xiao Jianhua Had Business Dealings With Xi’s Family

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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping’s family is not clean either. Xiao Jianhua had business dealings with Xi’s family. People like Xiao Jianhua, Wu Zheng, Zhang Li, Xu Jiayin, Zhang Songqiao, Tian Wei and others who work for the CCP officials have no dignity whatsoever and have to suck it up even when they are abused in public.