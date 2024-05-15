Create New Account
Large Barge Hit Pelican Island Causeway Bridge in Galveston, Texas - railway section collapse - May 15th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Barge Collision Causes Pelican Island Bridge Collapse in Texas

A barge accident has resulted in significant damage to the railway section of the Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas.

The Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston is closed to all vehicular traffic after a barge collision on Wednesday morning at approximately 10 a.m. There were no reported injuries. Pelican Island is inaccessible to car traffic, other than this bridge, now shut down.
Traffic closed in both directions.

The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes.


Looks like there is no way for that barge to fit under that bridge..   Cynthia

