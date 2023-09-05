Revitalize Your Body: The Power Of Joint Mobility 💪🦴

"Let’s Unlock the power of Healthy Movement with Lara Heimanna Physical Therapist and international yoga teacher.
It Starts with Your Joints 🏋️♀️
Most of us live with restrictions, causing imbalances in our bodies. But our joints are designed for diverse movements.
🦴 Discover over 200 bones in your body.
🤸♂️ Explore the importance of joint mobility.
🧘♀️ Learn the secrets of a stable, dynamically active core.
Start with bridge poses, and let's build a healthier you. 💪
