Easy Banana Protein Pancakes
Ingredients
1 large ripe banana
2 large eggs
1 cup Organic Whey Protein Powder
1 cup rolled oats
Method
1. First, pop a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat and leave it to heat up. Medium heat is key here – if it begins to smoke, it's too hot.
2. Add your banana and eggs to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.
3. Add the protein powder and rolled oats to the blender and process until smooth.
4. Pour a quarter of the batter into your preheated frying pan, into a pancake around 5 inches wide. Just wait 20 seconds from pouring the batter in and pour a dribble more batter on top.
5. Wait around 30 seconds (or until golden on the bottom), then use a spatula to flip the pancake and cook for a further 30 seconds. Repeat until you have no batter left.
6. Top with your favourite toppings like blueberries + Maple Sugar.
7. Enjoy.