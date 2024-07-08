Shop healthy ingredients only at BrighteonStore.com





Easy Banana Protein Pancakes





Ingredients

1 large ripe banana

2 large eggs

1 cup Organic Whey Protein Powder

1 cup rolled oats





Method

1. First, pop a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat and leave it to heat up. Medium heat is key here – if it begins to smoke, it's too hot.

2. Add your banana and eggs to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

3. Add the protein powder and rolled oats to the blender and process until smooth.

4. Pour a quarter of the batter into your preheated frying pan, into a pancake around 5 inches wide. Just wait 20 seconds from pouring the batter in and pour a dribble more batter on top.

5. Wait around 30 seconds (or until golden on the bottom), then use a spatula to flip the pancake and cook for a further 30 seconds. Repeat until you have no batter left.

6. Top with your favourite toppings like blueberries + Maple Sugar.

7. Enjoy.