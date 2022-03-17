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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Since the CCP has not invaded Taiwan, the third gate of taking down the CCP has not been completely opened. The CCP virus is rampant in Hong Kong and the combination of the previous variants and Omicron has emerged，Outbreaks of the virus in places like Jilin province indicate that the pandemic is out of the CCP’s control