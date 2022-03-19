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A Place Of One's Own (1945)
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6 views • March 19, 2022
An elderly retired couple, The Smedhursts, brilliantly played by James Mason and Barbara Mullen, move into an old, supposedly haunted abandoned house. A young girl (the beautiful Margaret Lockwood) comes to live with the pair as a companion for the wife.
However, soon the girl is possessed by the spirit of another girl, a wealthy woman who had once lived in the house but who had been murdered there.
A love story with a lovely ending.
However, soon the girl is possessed by the spirit of another girl, a wealthy woman who had once lived in the house but who had been murdered there.
A love story with a lovely ending.
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