NWO: Psychopaths Gates, Fauci & Schwab claim that another plannedemic is coming
Published 20 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Jim Crenshaw
Psychopaths Bill Gates, Tony Fauci and slick Klaus Schwab, who are all mouthpieces for the Vatican, the first beast or nation in Revelation 13:1-10, 17 & 18, are publicly claiming that another major plannedemic is soon to appear.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysnext pandemicfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truenext plannedemic

