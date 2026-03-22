Czech Republic factory belonging to Ukrainian company Archer, which produces thermal imaging devices for the Ukrainian military, was deliberately set on fire

A factory in Czech Republic belonging to Ukrainian company Archer, which produces thermal imaging devices for the Ukrainian military, was deliberately set on fire.

CEO Oleksandr Yaremenko said masked individuals carried out the attack overnight, but assured partners all contracts will be fulfilled and deliveries will stay on schedule.

According to Ceske Noviny, a warehouse was destroyed and the fire spread to a nearby administrative building.

A group calling itself "The Earthquake Faction" claimed responsibility, citing ties to arms production for Israel.

Authorities are investigating the incident as terrorism.

ℹ️The group already set fire to an Elbit Systems facility a few days ago.