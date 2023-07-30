Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
For the past month, the CCP's Foreign Affairs Minister, Qin Gang, has been in a state of disappearance
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
19 views
Published Sunday

https://gettr.com/post/p2n3g24bd4e

07/27/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: For the past month, the CCP's Foreign Affairs Minister, Qin Gang, has been in a state of disappearance. Media, individuals, and nations have all been asking: Where did he go? Miles Guo had predicted Qin Gang’s disappearance 11 months ago, stating that he had planned to marry President Xi Jinping's daughter, but the plan ultimately failed. Miles Guo's intelligence has always been highly accurate.


07/27/2023 罗伊做客《Wayne Dupree Podcast》节目：过去一个月，中共外交部长秦刚都处于失踪状态。所有媒体、个人和国家都在问，他到底去了哪里。郭文贵先生早在11个月之前就预言了秦刚的消失，秦刚原本计划要和习近平主席的女儿结婚，但最后计划落空。郭文贵先生的情报一直都非常准确。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket