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HHS PAYING NEWSROOMS TO PROMOTE COVID VAX PROPAGANDA from TheHIghwire.com
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117 views • March 11, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/hhs-paying-newsrooms-to-promote-covid-vax-propaganda/
New FOIA requests have revealed that the U.S. government gave $1B to nearly every major news network in America to run pieces favorable to COVID vaccines leaving networks like The HighWire one of the few still left to give a more balanced view.
POSTED: March 10, 2022
New FOIA requests have revealed that the U.S. government gave $1B to nearly every major news network in America to run pieces favorable to COVID vaccines leaving networks like The HighWire one of the few still left to give a more balanced view.
POSTED: March 10, 2022
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