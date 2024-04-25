ISraeli PM Rabbi Netanyahu Statement on the Evil Rise of Antisemitism; Makes Nazi Germany Comparison

Take notice of ISraeli Prime Minister rabbi Benjamin Bibi Netanyahu’s statement here as everyone such as far left idiotic nazis, islamists, communists, fascists, and leftists are trying to spread hatred amongst God’s chosen people! ISrael is a democracy and we must support ALL democratic nations around the world including another victim of jew hatred and antisemitism the heroic jewish Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.





It’s obvious that dictator Putler/Putin the nazi from Russia, the Iranian islamist dictator Rouhani the Chinese communist dictator Jinping, the islamist terrorists of Hamas from Palestine, the islamist terrorists of ISIS in Iraq & Syria, the islamist Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, and the islamist Houthi terrorists in Yemen are all funding these massive movement of nazism with the help of nazi Georege Soros!





WE MUST STOP ANTISEMITISM SO STAND UP, SPEAK UP, BE COUNTED TO STOP ANTISEMITISM NOW!!!!!!1





SLAVA UKRAINE! SLAVA ISRAEL! SLAVA NETANYAHU! SLAVA ZELENSKY!