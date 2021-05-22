© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Best & Taylor Intel Update (5/21/2021): Roll Up Your Sleeves and Take the Poison — A World Gone Insane — and Much More!
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • May 22, 2021
Wars, Hot & Cold, Missiles, Needles, Bullets And Nanobots, A World Gone Insane And More…
Roll up your sleeves and take the poison or you will pay the price, Comrade Biden has said, “or else”. Is the quest for world-wide compliance a clue of things to come? Why? But folks don’t ask questions, and if you do, well, you have NO RIGHT to question your leaders now. Want to work? Take the jab. Revelation 18 tells us the RICH MEN, the MERCHANTS OF THE WORLD are behind all of this as we walk into the final dictatorial 4th Beast of Daniel, right on schedule. Exotic weapons of war, frequency, microwaves, death beams, needles filled with programmed nanobots to take you down or change your DNA, as mankind is wired to the beehive and more. Mankind is his own worst enemy, and the world is soon going to be destroyed with few left. Perhaps that is why we are on Mars, the moon and who knows where else we are? Those that are left face a horrific future and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Roll up your sleeves and take the poison or you will pay the price, Comrade Biden has said, “or else”. Is the quest for world-wide compliance a clue of things to come? Why? But folks don’t ask questions, and if you do, well, you have NO RIGHT to question your leaders now. Want to work? Take the jab. Revelation 18 tells us the RICH MEN, the MERCHANTS OF THE WORLD are behind all of this as we walk into the final dictatorial 4th Beast of Daniel, right on schedule. Exotic weapons of war, frequency, microwaves, death beams, needles filled with programmed nanobots to take you down or change your DNA, as mankind is wired to the beehive and more. Mankind is his own worst enemy, and the world is soon going to be destroyed with few left. Perhaps that is why we are on Mars, the moon and who knows where else we are? Those that are left face a horrific future and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.