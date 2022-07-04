Australia Will Be Fully Engaged in NATO Projects

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https://gnews.org/post/pj38b9c1
07/02/2022 Lead writer at the Australian, Graham Lloyd says at Sunday Agenda of Sky News Australia: NATO is going to apply itself to upholding the rules-based order. Australia is fully engaged. And we’ve agreed to do what we can to help our supply agricultural products and energy into markets that desperately need it