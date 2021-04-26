© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr John Campbell: Quite Compelling Evidence, Vitamin D Protect Against COVID-19
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • April 26, 2021
Posted 13May2020 Dr. John Campbell,Quite Compelling Evidence:Does Vitamin D Protect Against COVID-19? https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/930152?src=soc_tw_share
So the evidence is becoming quite compelling.
JoAnn E. Manson, Professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Already known about Vit D status Bone health, Cardiometabolic health. But it may be even more important now than ever Risk of developing COVID-19 infection and to the severity of the disease. Innate immunity and boosts immune function against viral diseases
Immune-modulating effect
Can lower inflammation
This may be relevant to the respiratory response with COVID – 19 and the cytokine storm.
Laboratory (cell-culture) studies Evidence that patients with respiratory infections tend to have lower blood levels of 25-hydroxy-vitamin D
Some evidence from COVID-19 patients as well.
Eightfold higher risk of having severe COVID illness among those who entered with vitamin D deficiency compared with those who had sufficient vitamin D levels
Supplementation was associated with a significant reduction in respiratory tract infections
12% to 70% reduction of respiratory infection with vitamin D supplementation
So the evidence is becoming quite compelling
Encourage our patients to be outdoors and physically active, while maintaining social distancing
Diet
food labels
fortified dairy products
fortified cereals
fatty fish
sun dried mushrooms
Quite reasonable to consider a vitamin D supplement RDA, 600-800 IU/dailyBut during this period, a multivitamin or supplement containing 1000-2000 IU/daily of vitamin D would be reasonable
Planning a randomized clinical trial, moderate to high doses In the meantime,
it’s important to encourage measures that will, on a population-wide basis, reduce the risk for vitamin D deficiency
Dr JoAnn Manson is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; and chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.
So the evidence is becoming quite compelling.
JoAnn E. Manson, Professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Already known about Vit D status Bone health, Cardiometabolic health. But it may be even more important now than ever Risk of developing COVID-19 infection and to the severity of the disease. Innate immunity and boosts immune function against viral diseases
Immune-modulating effect
Can lower inflammation
This may be relevant to the respiratory response with COVID – 19 and the cytokine storm.
Laboratory (cell-culture) studies Evidence that patients with respiratory infections tend to have lower blood levels of 25-hydroxy-vitamin D
Some evidence from COVID-19 patients as well.
Eightfold higher risk of having severe COVID illness among those who entered with vitamin D deficiency compared with those who had sufficient vitamin D levels
Supplementation was associated with a significant reduction in respiratory tract infections
12% to 70% reduction of respiratory infection with vitamin D supplementation
So the evidence is becoming quite compelling
Encourage our patients to be outdoors and physically active, while maintaining social distancing
Diet
food labels
fortified dairy products
fortified cereals
fatty fish
sun dried mushrooms
Quite reasonable to consider a vitamin D supplement RDA, 600-800 IU/dailyBut during this period, a multivitamin or supplement containing 1000-2000 IU/daily of vitamin D would be reasonable
Planning a randomized clinical trial, moderate to high doses In the meantime,
it’s important to encourage measures that will, on a population-wide basis, reduce the risk for vitamin D deficiency
Dr JoAnn Manson is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; and chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.