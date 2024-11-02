© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Regular Safety Inspections - Without Emission nonsense - is a good idea.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago
What is the worst you have seen rolling along our highways? Having a second opinion on the basic roadworthiness of your machines is a good idea. We need to work on fixing what is a pretty easy fix - reasonable safety without emissions. The safety weirdos are not well represented in those circles and we can make a difference fast!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.