Why Israel, Why Now? Preparing For WWIII, One World Gov't And The Antichrist
Published 15 hours ago

The attack on Israel was clearly a planned and orchestrated event to serve the purposes of the satanic parasites and the furtherance of the NWO and the beast system.  Now is the time to sharpen focus and efforts.  Video about doing an AREA STUDY:  https://areaintelligence.com/area-intelligence-101-series1694385331789  and, might wanna take a look at this video also-World Alternative Media-is attack on Israel a hoax to bring about the great reset:  https://banned.video/watch?id=65273e6ba1be87a989c8d1b0  LTC Steven Murray podcasts: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/   

Keywords
weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalend timesflood of lies

