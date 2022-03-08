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The Buck Stops With Us and We are Asleep
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95 views • March 08, 2022
Who can you trust to get unbiased information. I believe in humanity, but am learning that the government cannot be trusted. It is corrupt and doesn't care as much for its citizens as it does for money and power. Science and conscience have been betrayed by the oligarchs of the world. It is time that humanity awakens to what is happening.
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