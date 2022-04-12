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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The Taiwanese and Japanese media that did not dare to report on the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue operation has proved that the citizens of the New Federal State of China have become a mirror of courage and justice for the whole world. No one is more noble than the fellow fighters who left their family and career behind, risking their life to participate in the Ukraine rescue operation