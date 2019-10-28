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New World Identification delivered in Mandatory Vaccines
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100 views • October 28, 2019
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Sources
https://id2020.org/
https://identity.foundation/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
https://www.tldm.org/news43/austin-homeless-being-implanted-with-trackable-microchips.htm
https://www.worldcrunch.com/tech-science/it39s-time-for-a-unique-digital-id-for-every-person-in-the-world
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/big-brother-meets-big-pharma-harvesting-biometrics-everyone
Join the Fallout Discord click here https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow on twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
or email to [email protected]
Sources
https://id2020.org/
https://identity.foundation/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
https://www.tldm.org/news43/austin-homeless-being-implanted-with-trackable-microchips.htm
https://www.worldcrunch.com/tech-science/it39s-time-for-a-unique-digital-id-for-every-person-in-the-world
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/big-brother-meets-big-pharma-harvesting-biometrics-everyone
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