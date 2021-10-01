Dire warning given - be prepared to bring out the DEAD this FALL as more SHEEP line up for the JAB

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If it doesn't entirely shock them, it should send some kind of a signal to their brain, if they have any brain cells left at all after being injected with this Messenger RNA.
Source:
Dr. Darrell Wolfe
Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum
Bring Out The Dead - Monty Python
Mirrored - wil paranormal