FACT 2003 - Cosmic Codes - Part 3 of 3 - Chuck Missler

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House
Aug 29, 2021
Link to Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKHdyhmolMw
Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/e5f4beb1-2398-4389-adce-7229a3ebec5c
In 2003 Koinonia House sponsored a conference in Portsmouth, England, called the ‘Fellowship of Active Christian Thinkers’ (FACT) Conference.
The conference's goal was to bring speakers from several backgrounds to challenge people on their beliefs and find out for themselves what's really going on.
- Please SUBSCRIBE to our channel. Subscriptions ensure that you are always informed when new videos are uploaded, and it really helps us to bring you better content.
- To learn more about the Koinonia Institute, go to: http://www.studycenter.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovvx8gBO-OU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.