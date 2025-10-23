Wicked Coordinated Gov. Agendas | Where the Chemtrails? | Evolution Lie

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Where the Chemtrails | Wicked Governments

VCAST theme is around examples of how wicked and coordinated local, other countries, and USA inc are playing a NWO script. Some examples:

• Appears we are chemtrail free with the Gov Shutdown – many reports

• Did our government poison people of San Francisco and drug Johns with LSD?

• Who set up the bank of International Settlements and why

• Digital ID moves coordinated around the world – why care

• Civil war psyop – how to spot trickery

• Crazy tweets impact markets, are we seeing insider trading?

• Will Businesses be forced to put in adult changing tables? Reminds me of the bathroom requirements because of perversion. What and why is this happening

• California pushes laws that will bring on the Mark of the BEAST identification system

• Is the FDA empowered to stop the poisoning of US?

• Farmers going bankrupt with unfulfilled assistance promises from the tariff rate scam

o Land grab for the banker buddies

Last, we end with evidence of the Evolution lie.



