BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wicked Coordinated Gov. Agendas | Where the Chemtrails? | Evolution Lie
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
431 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 1 day ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Where the Chemtrails | Wicked Governments

VCAST theme is around examples of how wicked and coordinated local, other countries, and USA inc are playing a NWO script. Some examples:

• Appears we are chemtrail free with the Gov Shutdown – many reports

• Did our government poison people of San Francisco and drug Johns with LSD?

• Who set up the bank of International Settlements and why

• Digital ID moves coordinated around the world – why care

• Civil war psyop – how to spot trickery

• Crazy tweets impact markets, are we seeing insider trading?

• Will Businesses be forced to put in adult changing tables? Reminds me of the bathroom requirements because of perversion. What and why is this happening

• California pushes laws that will bring on the Mark of the BEAST identification system

• Is the FDA empowered to stop the poisoning of US?

• Farmers going bankrupt with unfulfilled assistance promises from the tariff rate scam

o Land grab for the banker buddies

Last, we end with evidence of the Evolution lie.


Keywords
bibleword of godsocial credit scoreend of dayschristian newsprophecy newsdigital idare you savedfarmer land grabchemtrail government shutdown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy