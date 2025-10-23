Wicked Coordinated Gov. Agendas | Where the Chemtrails? | Evolution Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where the Chemtrails | Wicked Governments
VCAST theme is around examples of how wicked and coordinated local, other countries, and USA inc are playing a NWO script. Some examples:
• Appears we are chemtrail free with the Gov Shutdown – many reports
• Did our government poison people of San Francisco and drug Johns with LSD?
• Who set up the bank of International Settlements and why
• Digital ID moves coordinated around the world – why care
• Civil war psyop – how to spot trickery
• Crazy tweets impact markets, are we seeing insider trading?
• Will Businesses be forced to put in adult changing tables? Reminds me of the bathroom requirements because of perversion. What and why is this happening
• California pushes laws that will bring on the Mark of the BEAST identification system
• Is the FDA empowered to stop the poisoning of US?
• Farmers going bankrupt with unfulfilled assistance promises from the tariff rate scam
o Land grab for the banker buddies
Last, we end with evidence of the Evolution lie.