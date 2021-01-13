© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP CONFIRMS ‘THE STORM’ HAS ARRIVED!
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
3036 views • January 13, 2021
TRUMP CONFIRMS ‘THE STORM’ HAS ARRIVED! The President raised a few eyebrows when he summoned the White House press and declared, “This is the 'calm before the Storm'. The Storm will come. Get out of its way. Don’t play games with this. It’s a big one. Everything you can imagine, we are ready.” When asked what he meant by these comments, the President simply replies, “You'll find out."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.