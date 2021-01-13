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FALSE FLAG, AGAIN: 1-6-21 was a REPLAY of 2016. FOX NEWS IS IN ON IT. Evidence!
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811 views • January 13, 2021
CORRECTION: This is actually from 2016, not 2015.
I accidentally found this footage last night and have spent the past 16 hours going through it. I don't think anyone has realized this so my heart has been pounding all day while I rush to put this together.
-------> Everything that has happened on January 6th 2021 is an identical repeat of "Trump Rally Violence" from 2015. I have never seen this footage until yesterday. Based on the footage, I firmly believe Fox News was totally in on this. This is my opinion and I could be wrong, but watch the video and pay attention. Let me know your thoughts.
I accidentally found this footage last night and have spent the past 16 hours going through it. I don't think anyone has realized this so my heart has been pounding all day while I rush to put this together.
-------> Everything that has happened on January 6th 2021 is an identical repeat of "Trump Rally Violence" from 2015. I have never seen this footage until yesterday. Based on the footage, I firmly believe Fox News was totally in on this. This is my opinion and I could be wrong, but watch the video and pay attention. Let me know your thoughts.
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