Bubble Bobble (1988, Master System)

Bubble Bobble (known as Final Bubble Bobble in Japan and Dragon Maze in Brazil) is an arcade game originally developed by Taito for the arcades. It was ported by Taito to the Master System and published by Sega (in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazialian company Tec toy (in Brazil). The game also came out for Game Gear, Amiga, Atari ST, Aplle II, C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, Playstation, Saturn, X68000, PC, Game Boy, Game Boy Colour, FM Towns, Famicom Disk System and NES.

Bub and Bob are two guys living in a magic forest. One day, an evil guy called Baron von Blubba kidnaps their girlfriends and turns them into dinosaurs. Now they need to to defeat von Blubba to rescue their loves and become human again.

The Master System port contains more levels than the original version, several new items and two new mini boss fights.

Each level consists of a single static screen. The goal is to defeat all enemies on screen. You can shoot bubbles to trap enemies. If you pop a bubble trapping an enemy, the enemy is defeated and leaves behind an item. If you don't pop the bubble, the enemy will eventually free himself. If you wait too long to defeat enemies, they will become furious, making them move faster and altering their movement patterns. There is not direct time limit, but if you take too much time, an undefeatable ghost will appear and come after you.

If you fall through the bottom of the screen, you will appear at the top again. Your bubbles will slowly float upwards and can be jumped on once to reach greater heights. Sometimes special bubbles will appear on their own. If you pop them, they will trigger an effect like shooting lightning or releasing a gush of water which swipes away friend and foe alike.