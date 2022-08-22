22/08/22 NPAS G-POLA? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME UNSAFE FLY CAA 26318, IPOC REF MISCONDUCT 129295

UPLOAD INTEL DROP FROM AN IRISH TI.



⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.



⁣If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph G.



⁣“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson



⁣“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” - Plato



http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.



⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan.



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



A SMALL SAMPLE OF LOW FLY BREACHING GANG STALKERS REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.



M-ODKZ, G-TUCK, G-JEFA, G-CGNG, G-ZEBY, G-AWUJ, G-KEVI, N111SC, ZM311, HB WZP,

ZM311, G-MOOD, D-FIBE,G-LFSJ, G-MACI, G-TEDI, PH LAW, G-ONTV, G-OMHC,G-CCPV, G-ETJA, G-BEZV, N3544M, N999F, G-BYXL, G-PDGX, G-BHJO, G-CHRM, G-BKEV, G-SENS,420V, G-EMHE, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-MYJD, G-JTPC, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-GNMM, US NAVY 610 HSC 11, G-GFCA, G-EDYO, G-PCOP, G-GAMA, D-GFAS, G-BYXD, A6 ENV, G-BOXC, G-GDFB, G- JZHA, G-TSGJ, G-POPA, G-JLIN, G-BNOM, G-JECR, G-BOXC, G-VIPA, D-HOAE, G-PDGT, G-YEOM, G-ATRM, G-BOFR, EI RJW, G-BEZV, G-EMED, G-NHAC, G-NTWK, G-LXUS, G-BNOM, G-CDGV, G-DRTC, G-AZNO, G-CBAR, G-BBNZ, G-BOPA, ZM333, ZM405,G-MRTP, G-CDDF, G-NGCC, G-NLEE, G-OGGY, G-BGGM, G-CHER, G-TCDF, G-AXTA, G-MACR, G-CFDO, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, G-BUHR, G-JTPC, G-IANZ, G-MYJG, G-BSPE, G-AZBE, G-CHVS, G-BDKH, G-RVIC, G-BDAG, G-AWGZ, F-HBXB, G-EZNM, G-POLB, G-CFLD, G-G-G-CCV, G-MRSS, COAST OO MMM, G-EZFZ, G-CIOO, G-EZGA, G-FRRN, G-ODEE, G-ZDEA, G-CJJA, G-CIPL, G-BMFD, EI EMJ, N25OMD, G-VOAR, G-GHKX, G-KNCG, G-FDZZ, G-BSJX, D-EIVQ, EI RJH, G-JZHF, G-BPRI, G-KOVU, G-AVRK, G-BFTC, N150ZZ, N986JT, G-ECOP, G-JZHG, OE LOJ, G-ECOK, G-GBAS, G-JAVO, G-PVSS, G-G-G-GDFD, G-BXSG, G-CBOP, G-G-G-G-GDFZ,G-TCDL, G-BSHP, G-CCNP, G-MOSJ, G-DXTR,G-RJXJ, EI RJR, PH BXG, G-HUBB, G-OCCH, G-BMKT, G-OPFR, EI RJX, G-MRSS, G-BIVF, EI EMJ, G-MIND, G-BUUL, G-RVRT, G-DWCE, G-VFAS, G-CPOP, G-BBSA, G-BOJZ,G-ONUN, G-BNOH, G-BXCY, G-XXIV, WZ447, G-ZXCL, G-TZED, G-ECGC, G-TUCK, G-CETU, G-BHHE, G-DAAZ, N25OMO, G-BXLY, G-BBNJ, G-ZIPA, G-ASMJ, G-JZHX, G-EUUC, G-EIEB, G-PRPH,EI RJT, G-ATMC, G-EMEH, G-HLSA, G-BYFR, G-WIZR, G-HALS, G-CKCL, G-CHAG, G-EYDO, G-BCTK, G-ZDEA, G-JRER, G-CFGJ, G-BGTF, G-ZDEA, G-BTMR, G-CGOS, DE LOJ, EI RJY, G-EJRS, G-IFIT, G-PTTD, G-RICO, G-BHXK, G-BDUY, G-BRDO, G-AYAW, G-OBMS, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, G-BNOF, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG,M-SHRM, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-PCMC, D-ERMK, A6 ECY, G-FDZY, G-BKWY, XZ591, N30593, OY MLS, G-BTRF, G-BXTB, G-ATRX, G-OJLD, G-BSFX, G-CGNG, G-OBMS, G-PION, G-PICX, G-OELD, G-BSFX,G-CGNG, 2 BOYS, D-ERMK, G-FDZY, G-CCWM, G-TAWL, G-MCGS, G-GOWF, G-EELS, G-EWZZ, G-AVGA, G-PTTA, G-BAXY, G-IASB, G-IASA, G-AZBE, G-WBVS, G-TCDL, G-RATV, G-PTTC, G-ARAW, D-ABQM, G-CEXO, G-LUKA, G-JECX, G-RWEW, G-STAN, G-DMPP, G-BIXH, G-HOPE, G-BOFZ, G-SUZN, G-AYGP, G-PTTB, G-WAVA, G-EJRS, G-NELS, G-LANG, G-BRJV, G-BDFZ, G-BUIF, G-LWLW, G-RVNG, G-BMUZ, G-NALA, G-BRLO, G-EZFS, G-OFFO, G-BJVT, G-EGRV, G-NEAU, G-CPAS, G-TVHB, G-POLX, G-POLB, G-AYEF, G-EWZZ, G-AWOT, G-POLA, G-ECGC, G-BTAW, NH2JA, G-NHAC, G-CDMV, D-ACNM, G-EVEZ, G-BTFP, F-GBVN, G-PECK, G-FBRN, G-KRES, G-BKWY, N58JA, G-ADMT, G-MFLM, N177SA, G-AZFA, G-ILFF, PH ILM, N177SA, ZZ176, G-BWLL, G-ZINC, LN 318, G-BSYG, G-BKAZ,.............. AND MANY MORE NOT ONE REPLY FROM THE CAA.



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.



