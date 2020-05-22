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ΚΟΡΥΦΑΙΟΙ ΚΑΘΗΓΗΤΕΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΖΗΤΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΣΥΛΛΗΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΦΑΟΥΤΣΙ ΓΙΑ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑΣ!!!
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47 views • May 22, 2020
ANTONY ΦΑΟΥΤΣΙ : O ΔΟΚΤΟΡΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΥ ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟΥ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΘΕΩΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΖΕΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΕΥΘΥΝΕΙ ΚΑΘ ΕΠΙΤΑΓΗΝ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΑ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΔΕΔΟΜΕΝΑ. ΤΟ 2020 ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΙΔΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΙΟ.
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