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...and the sales guy reaches INDIA [Beethoven Symphony No. 9]
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7 views • August 06, 2020
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Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions in his journey through INDIA visits NEW DELHI AND OLD DELHI for work but being seduced by the beautiful people to meet and sites to see in town.
Always travelling the world searching for new products and suppliers, in his spare time Augustin has the chance to visit nearby sites and take the best of them creating these fantastic videos where he combines short movies, photographs, and classical music, where you can be brought to experience the reality of the site at an entire and magic perspective.
In this video in particular you can experience DELHI and its fantastic churches and temples while listening to the beautiful Symphony Number 9 of Beethoven as usual.
Delhi (English: /ˈdɛli/; Hindi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Punjabi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Urdu: [ˈdeɦli] Dēhlī), officially the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), is a city and a union territory of India containing New Delhi, the capital of India. It is bordered by the state of Haryana on three sides and by Uttar Pradesh to the east. The NCT covers an area of 1,484 square kilometres (573 sq mi). According to the 2011 census, Delhi's city proper population was over 11 million, the second-highest in India after Mumbai,[18] while the whole NCT's population was about 16.8 million. Delhi's urban area is now considered to extend beyond the NCT boundaries, and include the neighbouring satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida in an area now called National Capital Region (NCR) and had an estimated 2016 population of over 26 million people, making it the world's second-largest urban area according to the United Nations. As of 2016, recent estimates of the metro economy of its urban area have ranked Delhi either the most or second-most productive metro area of India. Delhi is the second-wealthiest city in India after Mumbai and is home to 18 billionaires and 23,000 millionaires. Delhi ranks fifth among the Indian states and union territories in human development index. Delhi has the second-highest GDP per capita in India. It is one of the world's most polluted cities by particulate matter concentration.
New Delhi is an urban district located in the city of Delhi. New Delhi serves as the capital of India and the seat of all three branches of the Government of India.
Augustin e i suoi viaggi globali sono sempre alla ricerca dei migliori prodotti e delle migliori condizioni nel suo viaggio attraverso l'INDIA, visitando NEW DELHI E OLD DELHI per lavoro, ma venendo sedotti dalle belle persone da incontrare e dai siti da vedere in città.
Viaggiando sempre per il mondo alla ricerca di nuovi prodotti e fornitori, nel tempo libero Augustin ha la possibilità di visitare siti vicini e trarne il meglio creando questi fantastici video in cui combina cortometraggi, fotografie e musica classica, dove puoi essere portato per sperimentare la realtà del sito in una prospettiva intera e magica.
In questo video, in particolare, puoi sperimentare DELHI e le sue fantastiche chiese e templi mentre ascolti la bellissima Symphony Number 9 di Beethoven come al solito.
Delhi (inglese: / ˈdɛli /; Hindi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Punjabi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Urdu: [ˈdeɦli] Dēhlī), è ufficialmente il Territorio Nazionale della Capitale di Delhi (NCT), è una città e un territorio sindacale dell'India contenente Nuova Delhi, la capitale dell'India. Confina con lo stato di Haryana su tre lati e con l'Uttar Pradesh a est. L'NCT copre un'area di 1.484 chilometri quadrati (573 miglia quadrate). Secondo il censimento del 2011, la popolazione propria della città di Delhi era di oltre 11 milioni, la seconda più alta in India dopo Mumbai, [18] mentre l'intera popolazione della NCT era di circa 16,8 milioni. L'area urbana di Delhi è ora considerata estesa oltre i confini dell'NCT e include le vicine città satellitari di Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon e Noida in un'area ora chiamata National Capital Region (NCR) e aveva una popolazione stimata nel 2016 di oltre 26 milioni di persone, rendendola la seconda area urbana più grande del mondo secondo le Nazioni Unite. A partire dal 2016, recenti stime dell'economia metropolitana della sua area urbana hanno classificato Delhi come l'area metropolitana più o seconda più produttiva dell'India. Delhi è la seconda città più ricca dell'India dopo Mumbai e ospita 18 miliardari e 23.000 milionari. Delhi è al quinto posto tra gli stati indiani e i territori sindacali nell'indice di sviluppo umano. Delhi ha il secondo PIL pro capite più alto in India. È una delle città più inquinate del mondo per concentrazione di particolato.
Nuova Delhi è un distretto urbano situato nella città di Delhi. Nuova Delhi funge da capitale dell'India e sede di tutte e tre le filiali del governo indiano.
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions in his journey through INDIA visits NEW DELHI AND OLD DELHI for work but being seduced by the beautiful people to meet and sites to see in town.
Always travelling the world searching for new products and suppliers, in his spare time Augustin has the chance to visit nearby sites and take the best of them creating these fantastic videos where he combines short movies, photographs, and classical music, where you can be brought to experience the reality of the site at an entire and magic perspective.
In this video in particular you can experience DELHI and its fantastic churches and temples while listening to the beautiful Symphony Number 9 of Beethoven as usual.
Delhi (English: /ˈdɛli/; Hindi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Punjabi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Urdu: [ˈdeɦli] Dēhlī), officially the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), is a city and a union territory of India containing New Delhi, the capital of India. It is bordered by the state of Haryana on three sides and by Uttar Pradesh to the east. The NCT covers an area of 1,484 square kilometres (573 sq mi). According to the 2011 census, Delhi's city proper population was over 11 million, the second-highest in India after Mumbai,[18] while the whole NCT's population was about 16.8 million. Delhi's urban area is now considered to extend beyond the NCT boundaries, and include the neighbouring satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida in an area now called National Capital Region (NCR) and had an estimated 2016 population of over 26 million people, making it the world's second-largest urban area according to the United Nations. As of 2016, recent estimates of the metro economy of its urban area have ranked Delhi either the most or second-most productive metro area of India. Delhi is the second-wealthiest city in India after Mumbai and is home to 18 billionaires and 23,000 millionaires. Delhi ranks fifth among the Indian states and union territories in human development index. Delhi has the second-highest GDP per capita in India. It is one of the world's most polluted cities by particulate matter concentration.
New Delhi is an urban district located in the city of Delhi. New Delhi serves as the capital of India and the seat of all three branches of the Government of India.
Augustin e i suoi viaggi globali sono sempre alla ricerca dei migliori prodotti e delle migliori condizioni nel suo viaggio attraverso l'INDIA, visitando NEW DELHI E OLD DELHI per lavoro, ma venendo sedotti dalle belle persone da incontrare e dai siti da vedere in città.
Viaggiando sempre per il mondo alla ricerca di nuovi prodotti e fornitori, nel tempo libero Augustin ha la possibilità di visitare siti vicini e trarne il meglio creando questi fantastici video in cui combina cortometraggi, fotografie e musica classica, dove puoi essere portato per sperimentare la realtà del sito in una prospettiva intera e magica.
In questo video, in particolare, puoi sperimentare DELHI e le sue fantastiche chiese e templi mentre ascolti la bellissima Symphony Number 9 di Beethoven come al solito.
Delhi (inglese: / ˈdɛli /; Hindi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Punjabi: [ˈdɪlːi] Dillī; Urdu: [ˈdeɦli] Dēhlī), è ufficialmente il Territorio Nazionale della Capitale di Delhi (NCT), è una città e un territorio sindacale dell'India contenente Nuova Delhi, la capitale dell'India. Confina con lo stato di Haryana su tre lati e con l'Uttar Pradesh a est. L'NCT copre un'area di 1.484 chilometri quadrati (573 miglia quadrate). Secondo il censimento del 2011, la popolazione propria della città di Delhi era di oltre 11 milioni, la seconda più alta in India dopo Mumbai, [18] mentre l'intera popolazione della NCT era di circa 16,8 milioni. L'area urbana di Delhi è ora considerata estesa oltre i confini dell'NCT e include le vicine città satellitari di Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon e Noida in un'area ora chiamata National Capital Region (NCR) e aveva una popolazione stimata nel 2016 di oltre 26 milioni di persone, rendendola la seconda area urbana più grande del mondo secondo le Nazioni Unite. A partire dal 2016, recenti stime dell'economia metropolitana della sua area urbana hanno classificato Delhi come l'area metropolitana più o seconda più produttiva dell'India. Delhi è la seconda città più ricca dell'India dopo Mumbai e ospita 18 miliardari e 23.000 milionari. Delhi è al quinto posto tra gli stati indiani e i territori sindacali nell'indice di sviluppo umano. Delhi ha il secondo PIL pro capite più alto in India. È una delle città più inquinate del mondo per concentrazione di particolato.
Nuova Delhi è un distretto urbano situato nella città di Delhi. Nuova Delhi funge da capitale dell'India e sede di tutte e tre le filiali del governo indiano.
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