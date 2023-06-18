Bureau Chief: The Twitter is Going Rogue, Big Pharma Shill Professor Challenged to Debate RFK Jr.

The chief is out on a beautiful Sunday morning in his estate outside of Washington D.C., in Virginia, riding horses today, with his trusty intern, Stanley, at his side reporting to him on the happenings of Twitter, which is turning free speech since the bureau's agents were ejected (#TwitterFiles) from that big tech platform. The bureau chief opts to record numerous videos today to give his displeasure for the things being voiced on the Twitter, first of which, is the challenge of a professor Peter Hotez, MD Ph.D., who shills for the big pharma and who has criticized the largest podcast on earth with it's recent interview with presidential candidate, RFK Jr., who for a living, sues vaccine manufacturers. Now, dangerously, Twitter is running rogue, many putting up money to see a debate between the professor and RFK Jr., Joe Rogan offering no time limit for such a debate, but the professor, essentially declines and shall not do the debate.

