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July 7, 2022 Prophetic Word | Remember My Children What I've Done
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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10 views • July 01, 2022

The morning of July 1, 2022 the Lord asked me to spend some time with Him.  When I did, He began to speak.  He told me some things for His children.  He so desparetly wants to speak to His kids right now.  And He wants us to remember what He has done which will give us strength to get through the days ahead.

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