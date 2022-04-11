© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zama vs EVERYONE on Abortion
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 11, 2022
PA Governor candidate, Dr. Nche Zama is at it again opposing both pro aborts and pro lifers with biblical and scientific truth.
Dr. Zama: zamaforpa.com
Check out our website: abolishabortionpa.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Gab: https://gab.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Dr. Zama: zamaforpa.com
Check out our website: abolishabortionpa.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Gab: https://gab.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.