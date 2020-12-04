Are PCR Tests Secret Drug Delivery Systems?

01 Dec 2020



A Dodge to Defeat Vaccine Hesitation?



What reason would there be to engage in mass deception to secretly deliver a vaccine to defeat the coronavirus pandemic?

Surveys have been revealing a marked drop in public confidence that vaccines are really worth the risk.



In 2019, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy as a top ten threat to global health. Only half of surveyed American adults would receive a coronavirus vaccine if it were available today. That number is down precipitously from over 70 percent since May 2020.



But the real concern for policymakers and the vaccine lobby is that there is a huge surge in the medical professions AGAINST vaccines with just 40 percent of health care workers saying they were likely to get vaccinated.



But all such reluctance against the COVID jab will be in vain if a vaccine can be delivered by stealth merely when anyone takes the now ubiquitous PCR swab test (photo, top). The claim is that the dust-sized “theragrippers” can be implanted in the tips of PCR test swabs and be delivered to the innocent ‘”victim.”



It may be utterly immoral – and likely illegal – but it is certainly feasible because the Hopkins team published results of an animal study this week as the cover article in the journal Science Advances.



Thousands of these sinister miniature theragrippers can be deployed in the GI tract via a simple, innocent swab given as part of the COVID19 test already taken by millions worldwide. Quite simply, you wouldn’t feel a thing!