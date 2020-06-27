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Texas Gov. Abbott pauses state's reopening plan due to rise in coronavirus cases
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7 views • June 27, 2020
Fox News’ Laura Ingle reports on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announcing the state will pause reopening and New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announcing visitors from coronavirus rising states will be required to quarantine.
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