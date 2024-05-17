Create New Account
GWOT-GOVERNMENT WARMONGERS ORGANIZING TERROR!
High Hopes
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


May 16, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE

MORE MARITIME SABOTAGE: PANAMA, NORD STREAM, KEY BRIDGE, NOW TEXAS!

BIRD FLU SCAMDEMIC: MAKE AMERICA SOMALI SIEGE VIA STARVATION!

5GW COVERT COMBAT KINETICS FROM SLOVAKIA TO FRANCE!

TARGETED INDIVIDUAL EXPERTS LIGHTHOUSE & BER GUEST!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vkyt0-gwot-government-warmongers-organizing-terror.html

Keywords
terrortexassabotageintelgovernmentcombatwarmongersfrancetargetedstarvationslovakiapanamabird flucovertmaritimesiegescamdemicjeffrey pratherprather pointnord streamsomali5gwkey bridgekineticsgwot

