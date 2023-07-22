Create New Account
Tens of thousands of tourists evacuated from Greek island
Greekinsider
Published 15 hours ago

Huge wildfires in Rhodes island, Greece, probably due to coordinated arson, are spreading fast with toxic smoke encompassing much of the island, so tens of thousands of foreign tourists have been evacuated from their hotels.



https://archive.ph/fMo4N

Keywords
greekgreecerhodestouriststourism

