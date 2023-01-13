5 Things You Can Personally Do To Implore God's Mercy Before His Justice Upon Our World! M. Mallett

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 12, 2023
From Mark Mallet! A reflection on 5 amazing spirit warfare weapons you must do to prepare!
As global leaders continue to make policy decisions — without voter’s consent — that are driving the economy into the ground, pulling the nations toward World War III, and imperiling the livelihoods and existence of billions, we can begin to feel helpless in the face of their so-called “Great Reset.” However, as Christians, we know one thing for certain: when it comes to spiritual warfare, we are anything but helpless.
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
