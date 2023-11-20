Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 17, 2023

Quo Vadis

Nov 20, 2023

AS THE MOTHER OF HUMANITY, I CALL YOU TO THE WORSHIP OF THE MOST HOLY SACRAMENT OF THE ALTAR, TO THE PRAYER OF THE HOLY ROSARY.

BE LOVE, AS MY SON IS LOVE!

Prepare yourselves My children, the famine will pass from country to country, leaving your trail of pain, reinforce the faith so that you prepare.

Faced with the tempting offers of health, food, clothing, several will go after the Antichrist and come to despise eternal life.

The Antichrist will offer the unimaginable in order to snatch them from the right path.

Given the little or no information from the people of My Son, about the life of My Divine Son, they do not know how they should behave so that they are in the likeness of the work and action of My Divine Son.

They are a society of loneliness, of pride, of rivalries, of slander, of arrogance...

They don't know how to stop along the way to look at each other as they are!

The Divine Word is despised without regard, the human creature, empty of feelings, goes into the storm, from which it will be very difficult for him to get out.

They will face the variants of the climate, every moment will be more aggressive, so much so that they will have to learn to live in hostile environments.

The skin will change, to resist the weather wherever they live.

There will be massive migrations in search of less hostile climates; where the climate is more welcoming than the one they will have to endure.

The new diseases appear without warning, surprising humanity.

These diseases will be extremely dangerous, as they are unknown.

The beaches will be a constant danger, so much sin will be punished!

The sea with its unusual behavior will not be trusted.

Children of My Immaculate Heart, be aware that the devil remains on Earth with all his henchmen.

THE CONFUSION HAS ARRIVED AT MY SON'S CHURCH!

YOU CHILDREN, KEEP YOUR FAITH FIRM!

Pray and be love, love will overcome the obstacles.

Faith at this time must be strengthened.

Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray heavily for Iceland, suffer, suffer...

Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray hard, the devil is taking the mind of My children to create confusion in the Church of My Son.

Children of My Immaculate Heart, pray strongly for Argentina, the convulsion is approaching...

Children of My Immaculate Heart, several volcanoes wake up with fury, Japan suffers, suffers...

GROW IN FAITH, SO THAT YOU ARE NOT CONFUSED, THE FIRM FAITH DOES NOT MOVE, THE FAITH THAT IS Lukewarm MOVES LIKE THE WIND.

Be creatures of peace, of love, of prudence.

The blessings of the Father's House are maintained on those who pray and are love.

My blessing be upon each one.

Mother Mary.





from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters,

Our Mother, as Mother and Teacher, tells us: faith is the responsibility of each one in particular and you must feed it firmly.

They must know the work and action of My Divine Son and be like Him.

He calls us to be aware that the Devil is causing confrontations in God's people so that you are divided.

However, we know that the forces of evil will not prevail.

We must always be attentive and not fall into the devil's games.

Brothers and Sisters, about what Our Mother transmits to us, let's read some messages given before.





Luz de Maria from March 22, 2010:

Our Mother has warned us that the fire of sin is rising to the surface.

And we saw that the news yesterday talked about Iceland, a volcano that has exploded after 200 years of inactivity and that has entered activity.

And what did the news say?

They said: see the spectacle that nature is giving us.

What a poverty of human creatures, what a pain!

To say the spectacle that nature renders to man, instead of saying: the sad spectacle that man gives before everything created.

And clumsy and unhappy men who rejoice in a spectacle that is nothing more than another sign of closeness and fulfillment of the prophecies that Mother Mary and Our Lord Jesus Christ have been giving us.

