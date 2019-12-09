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Αεροψεκασμοί. Απαντήσεις από έναν ειδικό. Chemtrails, the truth from an expert scientist
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175 views • December 09, 2019
Στις 2.12.2019 είχαμε την τιμή να φιλοξενήσουμε στα γραφεία μας τον Καθηγητή Κατσαρό ο οποίος μίλησε για το φαινόμενο των αεροψεκασμών και απάντησε σε ερωτήματα μελών και φίλων της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών.
Professor Nikolaos Katsaros invited in our offices, speaks the truth about chemtrails.
Professor Nikolaos Katsaros invited in our offices, speaks the truth about chemtrails.
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