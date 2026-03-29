The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America with Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood

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Friday March 27, 2026
Courtenay Turner and Patrick Wood, co-authors of The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, join the show to discuss their book the technocratic takeover of America.
Book: https://www.amazon.com/Final-Betrayal-Technocracy-Destroyed-America/dp/B0GD2LCBSB
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