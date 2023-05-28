Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid-19 vaccines did NOT save anyone, says Pierre Kory, MD
307 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

“[When people] say  we saved a million lives with [the COVID-19] vaccines…  that is  utter and complete NONSENSE.” “These vaccines  saved NO ONE.” “The most  highly-vaccinated countries  had the  WORST  case FATALITY rates.” “Here you have all of these [vaccine] deaths  being reported, and  no one is doing anything [about it.]” “I’ve never been more terrified in my life. “We have an explosion  in autism… that… correlates with  [the increase in the childhood vaccines].” “[People who say] there is no correlation with  autism and vaccines.” “That is NONSENSE.”  “That is NONSENSE.” Pierre Kory, MD speaking at the Public Hearing on Immunization of Wisconsin Students Grade 7-12, Madison, WI on 7 Mar 2023.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
autismdeathsvaxxpierre kory md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket