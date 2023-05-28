Covid-19 vaccines did NOT save anyone, says Pierre Kory, MD

“[When people] say we saved a million lives with [the COVID-19] vaccines… that is utter and complete NONSENSE.” “These vaccines saved NO ONE.” “The most highly-vaccinated countries had the WORST case FATALITY rates.” “Here you have all of these [vaccine] deaths being reported, and no one is doing anything [about it.]” “I’ve never been more terrified in my life. “We have an explosion in autism… that… correlates with [the increase in the childhood vaccines].” “[People who say] there is no correlation with autism and vaccines.” “That is NONSENSE.” “That is NONSENSE.” Pierre Kory, MD speaking at the Public Hearing on Immunization of Wisconsin Students Grade 7-12, Madison, WI on 7 Mar 2023.
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
