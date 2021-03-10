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The Great Reset is a coup by the globalist elite
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80 views • March 10, 2021
Sky News Australia, February 11, 2021
Journalist James Delingpole says the Great Reset is simply a “coup” by the globalist elite, and it is happening all over the world.
“It’s happening in your country, it’s happening in my country, we’ve seen it’s happened in America,” Mr Delingpole told Sky News host Alan Jones.
“These guys are very serious about their plan, which ultimately is to reduce us to the status of serfs – which of course elites have done throughout the ages.
“Western democracy is actually a relatively uncommon phenomenon, the freedoms we enjoy.”
Mr Delingpole said the Great Reset will see freedoms “reverted away to the historic norm” where a “tiny elite control the people”.
“It is a conspiracy, it’s not a conspiracy theory though,” he said.
“It’s not a conspiracy theory when they’re telling you what they’re doing.”
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ3omjL-SNQ
Journalist James Delingpole says the Great Reset is simply a “coup” by the globalist elite, and it is happening all over the world.
“It’s happening in your country, it’s happening in my country, we’ve seen it’s happened in America,” Mr Delingpole told Sky News host Alan Jones.
“These guys are very serious about their plan, which ultimately is to reduce us to the status of serfs – which of course elites have done throughout the ages.
“Western democracy is actually a relatively uncommon phenomenon, the freedoms we enjoy.”
Mr Delingpole said the Great Reset will see freedoms “reverted away to the historic norm” where a “tiny elite control the people”.
“It is a conspiracy, it’s not a conspiracy theory though,” he said.
“It’s not a conspiracy theory when they’re telling you what they’re doing.”
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ3omjL-SNQ
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