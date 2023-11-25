Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 6,000 Troops, 400 Armored Vehicles and Tanks in a Week

US Military News
Nov 24, 2023
Over the past few weeks, Russia has deployed thousands of troops, along with tanks and armored vehicles, in its offensive focused on the strategic city of Avdiivka and the area near Kupiansk. Avdiivka, one of Ukraine's most heavily fortified regions, has become the epicenter of the conflict. Ukrainian officials claim that Russia has suffered significant losses, with over 6,000 soldiers, 400 armored vehicles, and tanks allegedly lost in just one week.
In conclusion, the situation in eastern Ukraine is complex and evolving rapidly. While Russia faces substantial losses in its offensive near Avdiivka, the conflict's outcome remains uncertain. The Ukrainian counteroffensive, coupled with ongoing actions in other regions, adds another layer of complexity.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1tOMv1V56o
