The Cult-Agenda: Control Everything – Interview with David Icke from January 2023 | www.kla.tv/24901
71 views
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday

Being happy without a car and living in a limited radius of movement under constant control: These are some of the goals of the cult agenda, busily pushed by people of the "cult". Without being part of the society themselves, they are busy setting up a global-centralist control structure in the world. In this second part of the big Kla.TV interview, David Icke explains the current background and connections of this dark cult agenda, which will affect every citizen in the near future it is not stopped in time. Beat the censorship by sharing this post widely in person and online!

👉 https://kla.tv/24901


