US Colonel Douglas Macgregor: “Mr. Zelensky is in a panic”

Macgregor: It is a turning point of sorts, perhaps not exactly as the Washington Post suggests (…) Let’s talk about the evolution of this conflict over the past seven months. War is not static, it is a constantly changing sea. Even though no one in the West wants to admit it, President Putin has been extremely reluctant to use his military might for the past seven months. We have never seen more than 20 percent of Russian ground forces in Ukraine. And many of the regular ground forces were also gradually withdrawn after the first four months, after the Ukrainian army, which we had built up over several years, was largely destroyed. What remains at the moment in Ukraine is a mix of different volunteers, militias, some allied forces such as the Chechen, Cuban and Cossack volunteers who have proved to be very good fighters, plus Wagner’s mercenary force which has also proved very efficient in ground combat. But the actual Russian army with its regular combat forces has largely withdrawn. I actually thought they would come back at the end of August, but apparently it was decided not to. What is currently happening in the Kremlin, I think, is that Putin and his advisers are realizing that there is no chance of ending this conflict through negotiations. But he probably held on to this hope even in April, when we and London had forbidden Zelensky to accept compromises such as neutrality. Now we are dealing with a different Russia. Yesterday we saw 202 missiles attack different targets all over Ukraine in three waves. This is something they could always have done. They have their precision weapons just like us. This time, however, they have hit not only the so-called critical infrastructure, but also the headquarters of the Secret Service, an organization notoriously engaged in killing people and recruiting recruits at gunpoint and forcing them into enemy fire, as well as analysis centers, proving that there is nowhere to be found. In Ukraine nothing happens without them knowing. Even in Western Ukraine, nothing happens without Moscow knowing. There is nothing there that the Russians cannot reach and destroy. I think we’ve had a taste of what’s to come in the fall. I predict large-scale ground offensives by the Russians once the ground is frozen, which will annihilate the Ukrainian forces.

Source: https://www.europereloaded.com/us-colonel-douglas-macgregor-mr-zelensky-is-in-a-panic/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA





