SECRET SERVICE HELPED MURDER JFK ON 11/22/1963

REALLY EVIL! THE CORRUPT SECRET SERVICE STOOD DOWN AT LOVE FIELD IN JFK'S MOTORCADE. THIS WOULD INSURE THE CORRUPT AGENTS PART OF THE ASSASSINATION WOULD FLOOW ORDERS. SEVERAL PROTOCOLS WERE BROKEN THAT TRAGIC DAY. THIS VIDEO EXPOSES THEM ALL. SEND TO EVERYONE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.