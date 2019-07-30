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Russia creates world’s most powerful ultra long range rifle
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18 views • July 30, 2019
Russia creates world’s most powerful ultra long-range rifle
Russia’s light arms industry presented its most innovative development in recent years, the SVLK-14S Sumrak, the world’s first sniper rifle that can hit a target four kilometers (2.4 miles) away.
Russia’s light arms industry presented its most innovative development in recent years, the SVLK-14S Sumrak, the world’s first sniper rifle that can hit a target four kilometers (2.4 miles) away.
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