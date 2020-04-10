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1 HOUR LONG VIDEOS
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40 views • April 10, 2020
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OMFG I can't believe I got 10,000 views... no seriously, I can't believe it.... I have like 1,000 other videos that I put more than 5 seconds effort into and yet this video has the one of the most... maybe this is a lesson to stop trying...... I don't know... either way thanks for the views.... just wish they were on videos a little more worthy than this.... I mean that spider-man let's play from like a few years ago is doing well.... I suppose....
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I'm not a partner but am allowed to upload hour long videos....AWESOME!!!!
============================*UPDATE*================================
====================================================================
OMFG I can't believe I got 10,000 views... no seriously, I can't believe it.... I have like 1,000 other videos that I put more than 5 seconds effort into and yet this video has the one of the most... maybe this is a lesson to stop trying...... I don't know... either way thanks for the views.... just wish they were on videos a little more worthy than this.... I mean that spider-man let's play from like a few years ago is doing well.... I suppose....
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I'm not a partner but am allowed to upload hour long videos....AWESOME!!!!
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