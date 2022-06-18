X22 REPORT - Patriots Have the Source, JA June ETA, Server Brings Down the House,Timing is Everything

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitial News Ep. 2802b - June 17, 2022

Patriots Have the Source, JA June ETA, Server Brings Down the House,Timing is Everything

The patriots are now bringing the heat, Durham is on the hunt is ready to strike again, Hunter's laptop is on deck and now we come to learn that JA is being brought back to the US. [HRC] is panicking, the D party is panicking. JA is protected, the server is going to bring down the house. Future proves the past, it all happened in June. Trump says the people have no voice, during the midterms the people's voice is going to be heard, timing is everything.



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