And We Know 3.24.2023 LT Interview w Angela & Liz Crokin Skippidydoodah bringing awareness to human trafficking
Published Yesterday |
LT of And We Know


March 24, 2023


Folks, we have a wonderful interview in store for you today with Angela who is best realtor ever and SkippidyDeeDooDah Creator and also Liz Crokin, the award-winning journalist, author and producer who is known for her tireless efforts exposing sex trafficking. We will be talking about the SkippidyDeeDooDah Event and how you can help reach the broken heart of a trafficked survivor and more.


SkippidyDooDah Site:

https://skippydeedoodah.com/


Liz Crokin: https://lizcrokin.net/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@lizcrokin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LizCrokin


America’s Future https://www.americasfuture.net/project-defend-and-protect-our-children/


Out of Shadows: https://www.outofshadows.org/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2el9qc-3.24.23-lt-interview-w-angela-and-liz-crokin-skippidydoodah-bringing-awaren.html


christianchild traffickingawarenesssex traffickingsurvivorliz crokinrealtorbroken heartltand we knowexposing evilangela crokinskippidydoodah

